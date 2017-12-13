JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Veritas raises Rs 120 cr from Lok Capital and other existing investors
Business Standard

Supreme Court stays NCLT order against Unitech

Unitech had challenged the government takeover of the board

BS Web Team 

Unitech

The Supreme Court has stayed the National Company Law Tribunal order against realty major Unitech. Yesterday, the court had expressed unhappiness over the order and had said that NCLT should have taken its leave before allowing government to take over Unitech's management.

The NCLT had ordered the supersession of Unitech's board as the government had filed a company law petition alleging mismanagement of funds. This came at a time when the Supreme Court had been trying to find a solution for thousands of homebuyers. The homebuyers had paid large sums to Unitech for their flats which were not delivered.

PTI quoted Attorney General, KK Venugopal who told the Supreme Court that the government should not have approached the NCLT with a plea to take over the management of Unitech.
First Published: Wed, December 13 2017. 11:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements