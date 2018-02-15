Surat's SMT seeks to wrest pole position in Indian stent market from Abbott

With backing from and and the price cap on opening up a level-playing field in India, Surat based (Sahajanand Medical Technologies), the number two player in the Indian market, after multinational Abbott Healthcare, hopes to capture pole position in two to three years. Ganesh P Sabat, chief executive officer of said that the company was banking on a randomised being conducted over 1,500 patients in Europe, to boost its credibility and reach out to more cardiologists in the Indian market. While half of these patients have used Abbott's stents, and half have used SMT's, doctors are not given the breakup. The results of this study, being conducted by a leading global clinical research organisation, will be out this September. "It would give us ammunition to reach out to cardiologists who prefer foreign stents," Sabat said, adding that if things go according to plan, will become the number one player in the domestic market in two or three years. The company has already improved its market share in the domestic market from 11 per cent about a year back to 18 per cent currently. is estimated to have a 22-25 per cent share of the market and has been the market leader for the last six to seven years. Abhishek Kabra, Director, Samara Capital, and also a director on the Board of said, "What we like about is that it is a technology-focussed, professionally-run company that is eyeing domestic market leadership. It also has a significant exports business and this de-risks the business from policy uncertainties. Moreover, with the cap on stent prices, the company is now gaining market share in the tier-1 cities as well, which were formerly a stronghold of MNCs." Leading domestic player and No. 2 in industry after Abbott A loss-making firm in 2012-13 that's back in the black Aims to be among Top 3 players in Europe Eyes acquisition in Europe, is setting up a 1-mn-stent plant in India Meanwhile, having raised Rs 3 billion from PEs, it is also aiming to be among the top three players in Europe within five years. In fact, it is planning to set up a one-million-stent-per-year facility in India -- thrice its current capacity -- besides eyeing an acquisition in Europe. plans to use a third of the funds raised to meet working capital expenses and research and development (its R&D center at Ireland already has a pipeline of six to seven products to be launched), while two-thirds of the funds would go to fund an acquisition. Sabat said that they were looking for a company in Europe that had a some market presence in the continent and could also bring in new technology for "We are a debt free company and have been clocking a 40-45 per cent compounded annual growth rate in the past four years. We are actively looking at an acquisition, and we would fund the new facility in India through internal accruals," he added. The company is already scouting for a 70-80-acre land parcel either near Surat in Gujarat, or in Telangana or Uttar Pradesh.

It has already invested close to Rs 250 million to expand its manufacturing capacity to 500,000 a year -- achievable over next 12 months -- from the current 300,000 Things were quite different a few years ago, when the going was tough for this homegrown player, which claims to be the first stent manufacturer in South East Asia. was in the red in 2012-13, having posted a loss of Rs 60 million on a turnover of Rs 320 million. Sabat explained that it was in FY13 that they decided to tweak their business model for India. They realised that they were unable to reach out to tier-2 and tier-3 cities and towns in the country through the distributor model. Of the 700 cathlabs in the country in 2013, was present only in 100. More than 70 per cent of their turnover was coming from tier-1 cities. It decided to go for a direct distribution model to hospitals and clinics with a quick replacement guarantee. is now present in 800 of the total 1,200 cathlabs in India, and draws 60 per cent of India revenues from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The decision had helped the company to get back in the black with a Rs 20 million profit on a turnover of Rs 480 million in 2013-14. The decision to drop the distributor turned out to be a boon when the NPPA capped the trade margins at eight per cent for in February 2017. "Many players lost distributors as a result. Their reach reduced considerably, while we had already moved to a direct distribution model," Sabat said. It was also the year when entered the European market. Exports started with three or four countries in FY14. now exports to 70 countries and draws 40 per cent of its turnover from exports. With the NPPA slashing stent prices by 80 per cent or so in February last year, was able to further boost its domestic market share. is the market leader in in India, with an estimated 22-25 per cent market share. The second slot was earlier occupied between Meril Lifesciences, Boston Scientific, and Medtronic, who enjoyed 10-12 per cent shares of the market each.