Suven Life Sciences gets patent from Hong Kong, US, India; stock gains 3%

Life Sciences on Thursday said it has been granted a patent each from and the and two from India for treatment of disorders associated with



The are valid till 2032, 2030 and 2034, respectively, the company said in a filing.



"We are very pleased by the grant of these to for our pipeline of molecules in the (central nervous system) arena, which is being developed for with high unmet medical need with a huge market potential globally," Life CEO Venkat Jasti said.The granted claims of the are being developed as therapeutic agents and are useful in the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington's disease, Parkinson's and Schizophrenia.The stock was trading 3.28 per cent up at Rs 197 on the today.