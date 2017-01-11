Suzlon bags 226.8 MW wind power project order

Renewable energy solutions provider Group today announced its winning of 226.8 MW wind power project order from a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP).



The order consists of 108 units of S111 90m tubular tower with rated capacity of 2.1 MW. The project would be located in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, and is scheduled for completion by March 2017, the company said in a statement.



has entered into an exclusive Supply and Installation Agreement (SIA) and Engineering and Construction of the project. The company would also be responsible for operation and maintenance services with dedicated life cycle asset management services for an initial period of 10 years.



"The project has the potential to provide power to over 1,20,000 households and reduce 0.48 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum," the statement said.



Group CEO J P Chalasani said, "The order win is a testament of increased interest and investments from Independent Power Producers in the wind sector and we are confident that the demand from IPPs will continue to grow."



The S11X 2.1 MW platform features the Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology, which is designed to optimally harness available wind resources, the company said, adding that it not only delivers higher energy yield, but also offers higher return on investment for customers.

Press Trust of India