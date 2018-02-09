JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Tata Steel Q3 net jumps five-fold to Rs 11.35 bn on volume growth

India Cements net profit down by 36%, MD Srinivasan calls Q3 worst quarter
Business Standard

Suzlon Energy reports Q3 loss of Rs 326 mn on weak operational performance

Total revenue for the company fell 34% to Rs 22.03 bn

Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

Suzlon q3 revenue

Wind turbine manufacturer Suzlon slipped back into the red, with a net loss of Rs 326.8 million reported for the December 2017 ended quarter due to weak operational performance. For the October-December 2017 period, the company reported a net loss of Rs 326.8 million on a consolidated basis, against a net profit of Rs 2.82 billion seen for the same quarter a year back. Total revenue for the company fell 34 per cent to Rs 22.03 billion compared to Rs 33.15 billion a year ago.

Total expenses for the same period were lower at Rs 22.80 billion, compared to Rs 30.37 billion in the same period a year back. The total order backlog for the company stands at 1,132 megawatt, while consolidated net term debt, excluding foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB), was at Rs 66.10 billion and working capital debt was at Rs 38.81 billion.

First Published: Fri, February 09 2018. 18:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements