Suzlon Energy reports Q3 loss of Rs 326 mn on weak operational performance

-
ALSO READMindTree Q3 result: Deal wins, strong traction in digital are main triggers Edelweiss Financial Services Q3 net jumps 52% at Rs 2.36 billion Suzlon Energy extends fall post Q2 results; stock hits 52-week low Win some, lose some: ICICI Bank Q3 net profit falls 32%, revenues up 10% Shift to bidding regime caused short-term pains in 2017: Suzlon CMD Tanti
-
Wind turbine manufacturer Suzlon slipped back into the red, with a net loss of Rs 326.8 million reported for the December 2017 ended quarter due to weak operational performance. For the October-December 2017 period, the company reported a net loss of Rs 326.8 million on a consolidated basis, against a net profit of Rs 2.82 billion seen for the same quarter a year back. Total revenue for the company fell 34 per cent to Rs 22.03 billion compared to Rs 33.15 billion a year ago.
Total expenses for the same period were lower at Rs 22.80 billion, compared to Rs 30.37 billion in the same period a year back.The total order backlog for the company stands at 1,132 megawatt, while consolidated net term debt, excluding foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCB), was at Rs 66.10 billion and working capital debt was at Rs 38.81 billion.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU