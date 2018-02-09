Suzlon Energy reports Q3 loss of Rs 326 mn on weak operational performance

manufacturer Suzlon slipped back into the red, with a net loss of Rs 326.8 million reported for the December 2017 ended quarter due to weak operational performance. For the October-December 2017 period, the company reported a net loss of Rs 326.8 million on a consolidated basis, against a net profit of Rs 2.82 billion seen for the same quarter a year back. Total revenue for the company fell 34 per cent to Rs 22.03 billion compared to Rs 33.15 billion a year ago.

Total expenses for the same period were lower at Rs 22.80 billion, compared to Rs 30.37 billion in the same period a year back.