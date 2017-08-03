Suzuki Motor Q1 net up 44% on strong India sales

Japan's Corp on Thursday posted a 43.8 per cent jump in its first-quarter operating profit, a sixth consecutive year-on-year rise, boosted by strong growth in its biggest market, India, and at home.

Operating at Japan's No 4 automaker came in at 85.1 billion yen ($769 million) in April-June, up from 59.2 billion yen a year ago and above an average forecast for 73.96 billion from eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

in India, which accounts for roughly half of the compact carmaker's global vehicle sales, rose 14.3 per cent.

The maker of the Baleno compact hatchback and the compact SUV dominates the Indian market through its majority stake in Maruti Suzuki Ltd, the country's largest automaker.

Last week Maruti Suzuki posted a quarterly that missed estimates even though grew steadily, as a rise in commodity prices and the impact of a new nationwide tax ate into earnings.

Suzuki's in rose 8.1 per cent, while in Europe rose 19.8 per cent.

Despite the quarterly rise, the automaker kept its forecast for full-year operating to slide 10 per cent to 240 billion yen as it expects increased research and development costs to offset continued growth in and Europe.

Suzuki owns 56.2 per cent of Maruti, and gets the bulk of its revenues from the Indian partnership, which has a market value of around $30 billion, higher than Suzuki's market capitalisation of about $20.5 billion.

