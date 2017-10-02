Suzuki Motorcycle India sells 50,785 units in Sept, clocks 33% growth

Suzuki Motor Corp arm India Private Limited (SMIPL) today said it sold 50,785 units -- a record -- in India in September.



"SMIPL capped off September 2017 with record sales for consecutive months. The company registered a domestic sale of 50,785 units in India, breaching the significant landmark for the first-time in the process," a company statement said.



According to the statement, overall, SMIPL clocked a year-on-year growth of 32.99 per cent with 57,469 units (domestic and exports), drawing significant gains on its 2016 performance during the same month.This consistent upward trajectory enabled the company to improve its April-September (FY 2017-18) performance by 41.73 per cent viz-a-viz last year, with a total sale of 2,81,182 units in this period.The company said that September was also a month of aggressive expansion for Suzuki two-wheelers with 13 new dealership inaugurations, expanding its presence to 467 dealerships all over India.Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sales and Marketing (SMIPL) said, "The opportunity for us to grow remains huge, as customer's confidence in our products is very high. We believe that the new dealerships will help us enhance this trust by offering customers more touch-points from where they can take home their dream Suzuki two-wheeler."To support the festive rush at its dealerships, the company also rolled-out multiple benefits for customers like the Suzuki Great Gold Rush, exchange offers, corporate schemes and financial tie-ups that allow them to take home a Suzuki two-wheeler at low down payment.Targeting 5 lakh unit sales in 2017-18, the company is set to build on this momentum especially in centres where there is a strong demand for premium two-wheelers.India Private Limited is a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan. It manufactures two- wheelers best suited for the valuable Indian customers. The company started its India operation in February 2006.

