Suzuki Motorcycle launches GSX-R1000, GSX-R1000R superbikes in India

Suzuki is proud to launch the 6th generation GSX-R1000 in India," said Satoshi Uchida

India on Wednesday launched new versions of its superbikes and GSX-R1000R, priced at Rs 19 lakh and Rs 22 lakh respectively (ex-showroom Delhi) in India.



The now comes with an aggressive new look with improved aerodynamics and many new features and improvements to match, India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.



It comes with an all new engine which is smaller and lighter with an increased and broader power range and variable valve timing derived from Suzuki's MotoGP machines, it added.



Similarly, comes with various features like launch control, bi-directional quick shifter, balance free suspension, and position lights.



"After three decades and more than one million GSX-Rs sold worldwide, Suzuki is proud to launch the 6th generation for its enthusiastic customers in India," SMIPL Managing Director said.



This is the most advanced and most exciting Suzuki GSX-R in history and embodies Suzuki's passion for riding and racing motorcycles, he added.



SMIPL is a subsidiary of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation.

