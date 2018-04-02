Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 43% in FY18, record 501,226 units sold

India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Monday reported 23.2 per cent increase in sales in March at 51,858 units.

In 2017-18 financial year, the company registered a growth of 43 per cent in domestic market with the highest ever sale of 501,226 units, SMIPL said in a statement.

In 2016-17, the company had sold 350,496 units, it added.

The company had set a target of crossing 500,000 units in total sales (domestic and exports) in 2017-18, it added.

SMIPL's overall cumulative sales for 2017-18, including exports, stood at 574,787 units, an increase of 36 per cent over the last year, the statement said.

"We have taken the first step successfully towards our objective of achieving 1,000,000 unit sales in 2019-20," Executive VP Sajeev Rajasekharan said.

Stating that SMIPL has a well-rounded portfolio of premium and motorcycles, he said,"the upcoming financial year promises to be even bigger and better, and we are looking forward to it with great optimism."



The company will continue to pursue network expansion in regions where there is an existing or a potential demand for premium two-wheelers, he said.