Suzuki Motorcycles ends 2017 on a high; sales up 50% in December

Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) on Tuesday reported 50.16 per cent rise in December total sales at 39,786 units.



The company had sold 26,495 units in December 2016, SMIPL said in a statement.



Domestic sales stood at 32,786 units last month as against 21,362 units in December 2016, a growth of 53.47 per cent.Exports were at 7,000 units as against 5,133 units in December 2016.During 2017, the company sold a total of 5,41,389 units, up 37.46 per cent over 3,93,828 units clocked in 2016."With over 4 lakh sales completed in this financial year already, we are well-poised to achieve our annual target of 5 lakh sales annually," SMIPL Executive Vice-President, said.

