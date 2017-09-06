JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The company said it will not restrict itself to metros cities in India

Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) will enter four new Indian cities this month as it aims to take the number of stores to over 25 by the end of 2017.

"H&M will be opening stores in Indore, Kolkata, Coimbatore and Amritsar this September," the company said in a statement.


"The brand has identified immense potential in these markets and with an accumulated space of over 75,000 sq.ft these stores will be opened in key locations," it added.

At present, H&M operates 17 stores across India.

H&M opened its first stores in Delhi in India in 2015.

First Published: Wed, September 06 2017. 15:19 IST

