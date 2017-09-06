Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) will enter four new Indian cities this month as it aims to take the number of stores to over 25 by the end of 2017.
"H&M will be opening stores in Indore, Kolkata, Coimbatore and Amritsar this September," the company said in a statement.
"The brand has identified immense potential in these markets and with an accumulated space of over 75,000 sq.ft these stores will be opened in key locations," it added.
At present, H&M operates 17 stores across India.
Earlier this year, and will look to grow its store chain in new markets.
H&M opened its first stores in Delhi in India in 2015.
