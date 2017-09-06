Swedish fashion retailer (H&M) will enter four new Indian cities this month as it aims to take the number of stores to over 25 by the end of 2017.



" will be opening stores in Indore, Kolkata, Coimbatore and Amritsar this September," the company said in a statement.



"The brand has identified immense potential in these markets and with an accumulated space of over 75,000 sq.ft these stores will be opened in key locations," it added.At present, operates 17 stores acrossEarlier this year, and will look to grow its store chain in new markets.opened its first stores in in in 2015.