Swiggy Access, central kitchen base-like facility for restaurants, launched

Online and delivery service opened its first remote kitchen in the Marthahalli locality of Bengaluru, providing restaurant partners with space to service localities where they are not present.

Dubbed ' Access' the company is looking at the initiative to offer more choices to customers in areas where there is a mismatch of demand and supply. The company is also looking at utilising the centres to service more customers with its own in-house restaurants.

"Over the years insights have helped us understand that people from several parts of our cities long for a much better selection of food, including their favourite restaurants in their neighbourhood," said Sriharsha Majety, founder and CEO of Swiggy, in a statement. "With Access we are diversifying local palettes, bridging geographical gaps in supply and solving for variety, quality and convenience of food."

will not charge restaurants any rent for utilising the space, but will charge them higher commissions for orders services through their While this will encourage restaurant partners to sign up for the service, it will also incentivise to drive more orders through the kitchens.

For now is piloting Access with tried and tested brands such as Leon Grill, a restaurant chain that sees nearly 50 per cent of all its business driven through The 3,200 square foot space will cater to demand from customers in a radius of 4-5 kilometers, but as more kitchens come online that should reduce to 2-3 kilometers.

"We plan to bring 40 restaurant partners onboard Access in the next six months, which translates to five kitchens. We will initially go slow, learn everything that needs to be learnt before opening hundreds of such kitchens across the country. That is our vision," added Majety.

Apart from providing restaurants space to setup their kitchens, will also leverage the data it gathers from consumers how these restaurants could maximise their orders. This will include advice on eliminating items from a restaurant's menu which doesn't sell, to better demand prediction which will allow them to stock inventory more efficiently.

The Bowl Company and House of Dabbas, two restaurant brands owned by Swiggy, will also get a boost through Access. While bringing in partners into Access centres, both of Swiggy's own brands will also be allotted space, helping them grow across more localities in Bengaluru for a start.

plans to open the second such kitchen in Bellandur, a locality where some of the large global IT and software are placed, in Bengaluru, but says it will also open some in other cities. Moreover, the company says Access could be a stepping stone for restaurants to test the water in new localities before investing to open their own outlets there.

The company's biggest rival too has a similar model of 'Cloud Kitchens' where it will provide plug-and-play spaces to restaurants. The company in a blog post had said that the kitchens would not only allow restaurants to expand, but also give customers options to order dishes from different restaurants housed in the same space as part of the same order.

too is looking at offering a similar benefit to customers, with plans to roll out products such as 'clubbed orders'. Moreover, the biggest benefit by far according to Majety will be a reduction in average delivery time from 35 minutes to 30 minutes, once there's a sizeable base of such Access kitchens in a particular city or area.