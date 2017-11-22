Swiggy debuts in Ahmedabad, ties up with 300 restaurants

Online food ordering and delivery platform on Wednesday announced the launch of its platform in

Continuing with its superior consumer experience that has become synonymous with the brand, is bringing the choicest food options at the doorsteps of Amdavadis.

These include a range of legendary eateries, trendy new cafes, multi-cuisine food trucks and national and international Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) across areas such as Prahladnagar, Vastrapur and Navrangpura. Around 300 of the city's restaurants are already available on the food ordering and delivery platform.

"In just three years, has become the most reliable one-stop solution for consumers' food needs in the country. Given the love and passion for food among Amdavadis, this expansion is another step towards our vision of 'Changing the way India eats'. We have already partnered with over 300 of the best restaurants in the city, and look forward to bringing more variety on the platform and delighting our users with Swiggy's superior consumer experience," said vice president - marketing at Swiggy, Srivats TS.

Adding to this he said that the Amdavadis are passionate about their food, which is as rich and vibrant as the city itself.

"With Swiggy's lightning fast and hassle-free ordering and delivery service, food-lovers in the city can now enjoy food from the best neighbourhood restaurants with just a touch of a button," added Srivats.

The platform will connect foodies with the choicest restaurant options, including over 300 of the best restaurants in the city.

To ensure consumers have access to the best restaurants in the city, will deliver from a wider radius of as much as six kms. Consumers can not only order from these restaurants without any restrictions on the minimum order value, but also track their orders live on the app.

for Restaurants: provides city-restaurants with the tools and technology to reach new customers. In addition to driving order volumes through the platform, partner restaurants can strengthen their delivery services, brand equity and recall value by coming on to the online delivery platform.