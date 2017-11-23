Swiggy debuts in Ahmedabad, ties up with 300 restaurants

Online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy
on Wednesday announced its launch in Ahmedabad.
Currently, operating in regions such as Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Pune, the food-ordering platform has started its services in Ahmedabad
with 300 restaurants.
Founded in August 2014 by Nandan Reddy, Sriharsha Majety
and Rahul Jaimini, Swiggy
has raised $155.5 million (around Rs 1,000 crore) in five rounds from the likes of Accel Partners, SAIF Partners, Norwest Partners, Harmony VP, RB Investments, Bessemer Venture Partners, Naspers and Apoletto.
The foodtech player is banking on its own delivery fleet and live order tracking system to click in newer markets such as Ahmedabad.
Refusing to comment on other markets that the company is planning to foray in, Srivats TS, vice-president (marketing), said the company took time to ensure it was doing everything right in the existing markets before foraying into newer ones. “We have stabilised our operations and there is a lot of consumer demand now from other cities. Across the country, we are India’s largest food delivery platform despite being in only eight cities,” he said.
