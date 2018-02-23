Now, Swiggy Schedule lets you place your food order 48 hours in advance

-
Online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy has launched a new service Swiggy Schedule that will allow customers to pre-order meals up to 48 hours in advance, offering zero delivery charges in return. The move will allow Swiggy to better predict its demand which will help it improve efficiency in delivery and also tap customers who might not end up ordering food on the platform due to long delivery times when they log into the app. “We are constantly looking for new and powerful ways to serve our consumers’ every food need. We have introduced Swiggy Scheduled for those who not only love a great meal but also want the assurance that it will reach their tables on time,” said Anuj Rathi, VP, products, Swiggy. Customers will be able to place their orders a minimum of two hours and maximum of 48 hours in advance. They will also be able to cancel the order anytime from within the app before Swiggy passes on the order details to the restaurant from which the delivery will be made. The launch of Swiggy Schedule comes close to the heels of the company launching its cloud kitchen service for restaurants and its own in-house restaurant brands.
As the company moves forward, it’s looking to bring more features to the table to serve all possible needs of its customers.Ride-hailing in India, too, experienced a similar wave when cab aggregators began offering cabs at different price points based on luxury and even went on to launch autorickshaws, motorcycles, business and even cycles. The idea behind this is to offer a spread of services large enough to cater to everyone’s needs. After an 18 month long lull, the food-tech sector in India is once again heating up. All three large players have raised tons of capital and are ready to battle it out for the top spot. While Swiggy has raised $100 million led by Naspers, rival Zomato has raised $150 million from Alibaba and Foodpanda has received a $400 million investment commitment from its new owner Ola.
