Now, Swiggy Schedule lets you place your food order 48 hours in advance

Online food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy has launched a new service that will allow customers to pre-order up to 48 hours in advance, offering zero delivery charges in return. The move will allow Swiggy to better predict its demand which will help it improve efficiency in delivery and also tap customers who might not end up ordering food on the platform due to long delivery times when they log into the “We are constantly looking for new and powerful ways to serve our consumers’ every food need. We have introduced Swiggy Scheduled for those who not only love a great meal but also want the assurance that it will reach their tables on time,” said Anuj Rathi, VP, products, Swiggy. Customers will be able to place their a minimum of two hours and maximum of 48 hours in advance. They will also be able to cancel the order anytime from within the before Swiggy passes on the order details to the restaurant from which the delivery will be made. The launch of comes close to the heels of the company launching its cloud kitchen service for and its own in-house restaurant brands.

As the company moves forward, it’s looking to bring more features to the table to serve all possible needs of its customers.