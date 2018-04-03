Tractor manufacturer TAFE acquires Serbian iconic IMT tractor brand

has acquired the Serbian tractor and brand - Industrija Masina i Traktora. The acquisition cost is around Rs 45 million.

Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman & CEO, Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE), said that both the have shared a long mutually beneficial partnership and the acquisition will play a key role in TAFE’s strategic and growth plans for the future.



is a pioneer in farm mechanisation and with a wide range of implements and tractors suitable for cultivating agricultural land, vineyards and orchards and used for infrastructure applications. The implements range includes ploughs, trailers, maize planters, seed drills, cultivators and loader forklifts.

produced a range of tractors between 35 hp and 210 hp and is a popular tractor brand in Eastern Europe, Northern Africa and the Balkans.

TAFE’s has had a long association with for decades through business cooperation that involved the supply of components, aggregates and technical support. will support its local partner with supply of components and aggregates for the rollout of tractors in Serbia and allied markets.

Through this acquisition acquires the right to use the Brand and Intellectual Property Rights, including the Designs, Trademarks and Copyright (IPR) of

TAFE, which claims as the third largest and second largest in India by volumes with an annual sale of over 150,000 tractors, is one of the leading exporters of tractors from India with a turnover in excess of Rs 93 billion.

manufactures a range of tractors in the sub 100 hp segment in both, the air-cooled and water-cooled platforms and markets them under its four iconic brands - Massey Ferguson, TAFE, Eicher and has over 1,000 strong distribution network that covers the entire length and breadth of India. Apart from India, its products have found excellent acceptance in over 100 countries across the world, including developed countries in Europe and the Americas.

Besides tractors and farm machinery, manufactures Diesel engines, silent gensets, batteries, hydraulic pumps and cylinders, gears and transmission components, and has business interest in vehicle franchises and plantations.