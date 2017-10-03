Take a look at world's first crypto communicator, blockchain secured phone

In a first for any smartphone maker, Gurugram-based Technologies, in partnership with Irish company Embedded Downloads, unveiled the world’s first crypto communicator and blockchain-protected

The was first unveiled at London Fintech Week (June 7 -14, 2017) and will soon be launched in London and UK.

The key feature of the smartphone is blockchain security, which protects the phone's features such as voice calling, video calling and messaging features through private Blockchain. The BitVault boasts fingerprint recognition and iris scan, which are secured through Third Party Independent Multilayer Security (3IMS).

The BitVault is also the first smartphone made for transactions of cryptocurrency protected through five Bitcoin wallet services.

“BitVault uses primarily blockchain technology for its functions, in which a secure call is made not from one phone number to another but from public-key on the blockchain to another public key on a blockchain. Similarly, a message is not sent to an email address but from one key to another. BitVault thus forms its own closed eco-system creating a secure communication environment not accessible to outside devices,” said Hein Marais, Founder and CEO, Embedded Downloads, UK.

In terms of features and specifications, the BitVault runs on Google Android operating system at the base enhanced with blockchain security layer on top of it. The phone does not support Google Play Store for app, but comes with its own application store with applications developed specifically for the phone.

The phone sports a 5.5-inch screen and runs on a 64-bit 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone comes with 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM. The device supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 13 megapixel rear camera and an 8MP camera on the front.