Take your computer data on cloud with Google Backup & Sync tool: Know how

Search engine giant on July 13 launched ‘Backup and Sync’ tool for Microsoft Windows and Apple iMac computers. The tool allows users to take backup of their computer data – and pictures – on Cloud and access them later through all the devices connected to user’s Drive.

The utility tool is now available for download and is easy to set up. It offers advanced settings for users who want to have more control of their data, allowing them to choose and that they need to backup on Drive. There is also an option to take backup of external storage devices such as microSD cards, hard disks and cameras.

The tool replaces desktop uploader and Drive app. Earlier, the Photo uploader application used to take the backup of the user’s in the computer. The Drive app used to create a folder in the computer and to take backup of any file or folder, users need to put them in the Drive folder to begin the backup process.

Now, with the tool, the whole process of taking backup has become a lot easier. The single application easily takes backup of all the folders, and pictures and put it on Cloud for easier access through any device connected with Drive. For people who do not want to compress their pictures and want to retain them in original size, the offers setting that gives them the choice of uploading in original resolution.

Here is how the tool works