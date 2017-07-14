Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Aircel enters telecom war; offers 84 GB data on Rs 348 recharge
Business Standard

Take your computer data on cloud with Google Backup & Sync tool: Know how

The backup and sync tool replaces Google Photos desktop uploader and Google Drive app

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Take your computer data on cloud with Google Backup & Sync tool: Know how

Search engine giant Google on July 13 launched ‘Backup and Sync’ tool for Microsoft Windows and Apple iMac computers. The tool allows users to take backup of their computer data – files and pictures – on Google Cloud and access them later through all the devices connected to user’s Google Drive.

The backup and sync utility tool is now available for download and is easy to set up. It offers advanced settings for users who want to have more control of their data, allowing them to choose files and folders that they need to backup on Google Drive. There is also an option to take backup of external storage devices such as microSD cards, hard disks and cameras.

The tool replaces Google Photos desktop uploader and Google Drive app. Earlier, the Google Photo uploader application used to take the backup of the user’s photos in the computer. The Google Drive app used to create a folder in the computer and to take backup of any file or folder, users need to put them in the Google Drive folder to begin the backup process.

Now, with the backup and sync tool, the whole process of taking backup has become a lot easier. The single application easily takes backup of all the folders, files and pictures and put it on Google Cloud for easier access through any device connected with Google Drive. For people who do not want to compress their pictures and want to retain them in original size, the offers setting that gives them the choice of uploading photos in original resolution.

Here is how the Backup and Sync tool works

  • Download the app from Google
  • Install the app in the computer
  • Sign in using your Google credentials
  • Select folders for backup
  • Check settings and change them according to your preference
  • Click finish

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements