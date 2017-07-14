Take your computer data on cloud with Google Backup & Sync tool: Know how

Search engine giant Google
on July 13 launched ‘Backup and Sync’ tool for Microsoft Windows and Apple iMac computers. The tool allows users to take backup of their computer data – files
and pictures – on Google
Cloud and access them later through all the devices connected to user’s Google
Drive.
The backup and sync
utility tool is now available for download and is easy to set up. It offers advanced settings for users who want to have more control of their data, allowing them to choose files
and folders
that they need to backup on Google
Drive. There is also an option to take backup of external storage devices such as microSD cards, hard disks and cameras.
The tool replaces Google Photos
desktop uploader and Google
Drive app. Earlier, the Google
Photo uploader application used to take the backup of the user’s photos
in the computer. The Google
Drive app used to create a folder in the computer and to take backup of any file or folder, users need to put them in the Google
Drive folder to begin the backup process.
Now, with the backup and sync
tool, the whole process of taking backup has become a lot easier. The single application easily takes backup of all the folders, files
and pictures and put it on Google
Cloud for easier access through any device connected with Google
Drive. For people who do not want to compress their pictures and want to retain them in original size, the offers setting that gives them the choice of uploading photos
in original resolution.
-
Download the app from Google
-
Install the app in the computer
-
Sign in using your Google credentials
-
Select folders for backup
-
Check settings and change them according to your preference
-
Click finish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU