Tale of incomplete disclosures behind Jindals' 49% stake in JPFL Dutch arm

The promoters of New Delhi-based packaging films player Jindal Poly Films (JPFL) have housed 49 per cent stake in a Netherlands-based subsidiary, used for several acquisitions over the years, in a company privately owned by them. By paying just 41,000 euros (Rs 30 lakh) for their shares in JPF Netherlands, the promoter entities came to own nearly half of the overseas business valued at over Rs 8,200 crore. Over the years, this 49 per cent stake has changed hands and is now with a Dubai–based company. Business Standard reviewed exchange announcements, valuation reports, and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?