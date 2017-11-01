Talks still on, only exclusivity has ended: R Thyagarajan

The Shriram Group and IDFC on Monday said they were calling off merger talks over differences in valuation, but R Thyagarajan, founder of the Shriram Group, says discussions will continue. In an interview with T E Narasimhan, he says only the exclusivity period has been terminated. Excerpts: Why did the deal fall through? There can be no one answer to it. It is a combination of reasons; it is not the one or the other. I would say there was no deal, so therefore, no deal fell through. All of us were attempting to build a deal and we found we were not able to do it ...