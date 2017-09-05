Tally eyes surge in user base after GST rollout

Leading business software solutions provider Solutions expects surge in users as more unregistered small businesses scramble to be (Goods & Service Tax) ready.



Apart from the unregistered traders, existing small traders are upgrading to the latest version of Tally's ready software- ERP 9 Release 6.



"More than one million users have upgraded to the latest version. We have witnessed considerable jump in customers”, said Harish Rajput, general manager,In the run up to the roll out, conducted more than 7,000 events and trainings including daily webinars that see hundreds of people attend on a daily basis."Our awareness programmes are centred on how is going to impact businesses. More than 13 million businesses will come under and so far, the migration is around eight to nine million. We are helping the small business owners to register and do business under the new tax regime”, he said.Solutions in collaboration with Acer has rolled out the Biz Guru plug and play solutions to bring those small businesses under which had no initiation to IT. This solution is designed for first time users and is priced in the bracket of Rs 35,000-55,000. Solutions expects significant uptake from the small & medium businesses for this new solution.Solutions is working with a 360 degree plan to help businesses sail through the first return filing season and pave the way for a compliant India. Since the roll out of GST, the company has seen businesses rush to get ready and most of them have many doubts in their mind related to formats of invoices and how to account for them in their books. The company has been focusing on educating businesses to get ready and with returns coming in, the focus is now on helping people get prepared for filing.ERP 9 Release 6 helps the user generate accurate returns at the click of a button. The solution is easy to use and simple to implement. Designed with a user friendly interface and simplified statutory compliance, the product will empower businesses to be compliant from day one.