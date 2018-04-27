Tamil Nadu govt taps Foxconn to revive Nokia unit as tax row nears end

The Tamil Nadu government has initiated talks with Taiwanese electronics contract manufacturer to revive Nokia’s facility near Chennai, with the Finland-based mobile phone maker working towards settling an income-tax claim. According to Bloomberg, Nokia will pay $241.4 million to the government for settling the case out of court — a move that will bring to end a five-year dispute over an original $602.3-million tax demand through a mutual agreement procedure. The one-time settlement, in accordance to the India-Finland double tax avoidance agreement, is a marked departure from the Indian tax authority's pattern of drawing foreign multinationals like Google and Vodafone group into long litigation over large tax demands, according to Bloomberg Tax. Nokia has said it has no further update on the issue and the statement it issued earlier remains the same. On April 20, the firm had said it was hopeful of resolving the issue relatively soon in cooperation with authorities in India. Tamil Nadu Industries Minister M C Sampath confirmed they were in touch with India and their headquarters in Taiwan. already has operations in the state and it recently set up manufacturing operations for Chinese brand Xiaomi. Foxconn’s existing facility provides livelihood to around 6,000 people. If Nokia's facility is revived, another 25,000 to 30,000 people will get jobs. Sampath said the state was taking all necessary steps to help revive Nokia’s facility. “ is interested in reviving the Nokia plant. The Nokia unit is their neighbour and houses a lot of manufacturing capabilities for global electronic majors. It will be fit and appropriate if they are able to resume operations at the plant,” said a government official. ALSO READ: Nokia plant in Chennai may find buyer after settlement of tax dispute When Nokia's unit was shut in 2014, 15,000 direct employees lost their jobs. HTC and Essar showed interest in the facility but did not pursue the matter later. An e-mail to Foxconn's India head Josh Foulger did not elicit a reply. “Earlier this year, Nokia engaged with a buyer interested in purchasing production machinery.

We worked with respective authorities and secured necessary permissions for executing the sale,” a Nokia official said, adding the company remains open to discussions on the sale of the remaining assets, including the Nokia building.