Tata and Mahindra to lead India's push towards EVs

India, the world’s fifth-largest automobile market, plans to sell only electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 in a bid to slash its by some $60 billion and emissions by 37 per cent.

To kickstart this ultra-ambitious project, the Narendra Modi government decided in May this year to purchase 10,000 EVs through the (EES), a state-run agency. The tender floated by this firm is touted as the world’s single-largest EVs procurement initiative.

On October 4, EES said Mumbai-based would join to sell as many as 500 electric cars to the Indian government. Tata Motors, which owns (JLR), will supply 350 and the rest will come from Mahindra & Mahindra, which took control of in 2010. Earlier, was selected as the winner of a global bid for the project, but subsequently Mahindra & Mahindra, too, joined after agreeing to match the price offered by the Tatas.

had bid Rs 11.2 lakh per car and is likely to sell its Tigor sedan, developed at the European Technical Centre with help from JLR. Meanwhile, Mahindra could offer its four-door e2o model and the Verito hatchback.

If these vehicles deliver, Tata and may have an even bigger order to meet. “The purchase orders for supply of 9,500 EVs in phase-II will be issued on completion of phase-I deliveries,” EES said in a statement. “Both qualified parties, and Mahindra, will have the opportunity to supply their respective number of vehicles, as per the terms of the tender and Mahindra matching the lowest bid pricing for phase-II.”

has announced that it will invest between Rs 3,500 crore and Rs 4,000 crore in the next five years to ramp up its EVs division — nearly eight times as much as it has put into this business so far. “We do believe that if we really want to make EVs affordable, there will have to be few component suppliers who have scale and Mahindra wants to play a part there,” said Pawan Goenka, the managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra, on October 5.

However, EVs in India average about 120 km on full charge, making them unsuitable for long drives. The vehicles also suffer from a lack of speed — the top two India-made battery-powered cars have a top speed of 85km/hour, which can turn off buyers.

Only about 22,000 EV units — a mere 2,000 of them being four-wheelers — are sold annually in India, though the launched in 2015 hopes to increase this to up to seven million by 2020.

The industry has been hampered by the costly batteries, mostly imported, and a lack of infrastructure, including charging stations. “Owing to this challenge, we see EV demand continuing to be low in India,” a spokesperson for Tata Motors, India’s largest automaker, had told Quartz last month.

This article first appeared on Quartz

By arrangement with Scroll.in