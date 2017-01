Housing on Thursday said it has reduced interest rates on home loans by up to 35 basis points (bps).



For up to Rs 75 lakh, rate has been reduced to 8.75 per cent from 9.10 per cent earlier. Women borrowers will get loans 0.5 per cent lower rate at 8.70 per cent, the company said in a release here.

on loan over Rs 75 lakh is lowered to 8.75 per cent for women seekers and to 8.80 per cent for others.