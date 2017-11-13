Tata Chemicals Q2 net up 52% at Rs 273 cr on stringent cost control

on Monday reported 52 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 273 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal.



Its net profit was Rs 180 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal, 2016-17.



Tata Chemicals' income from operations fell marginally by 0.7 per cent to Rs 3,462 crore in the second quarter of 2017- 18, the company said in a statement."Consequent to implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST) from July 1, 2017, net income from operations is net off GST," it added.The outstanding subsidy receivable stood at Rs 1,228 crore at the end of second quarter.The company's consolidated net debt on September 30 was Rs 4,459 crore against Rs 5,573 crore on March 31, 2017.Managing Director R Mukundan said, "The quarter under review saw a steady performance from the Indian as well as global chemicals business, registering improved profitability owing to cost and operational efficiencies."In the consumer business, he said that Tata Salt remains the market leader while in the farm business, Rallis India and Metahelix continue to register a sound performance in the crop protection business."The company is pleased to have found a suitable partner to further build the phosphatic fertilizer business, this being in line with our earlier announcement on the sale of the urea business to exit the fertilizer business," Mukundan said.Tata Chemicals' board has recently approved sale of its Haldia fertiliser unit in West Bengal to IRC Agrochemicals, a subsidiary of Netherland-based Indorama Holdings BV, for Rs 375 crore.The company would focus on the specialty chemicals and consumer food business as its key areas of growth, while maintaining leadership in the inorganic chemicals business, he added.said its chemicals business in India continues healthy performance due to stringent cost control and operational efficiency. Tighter marketing spends in the spices and pulses business offset lower sales volumes.