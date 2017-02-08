Tata Chemicals Q3 net profit up 32% at Rs 318.39 crore

Chemicals on Wednesday reported 32 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 318.39 crore for the quarter ended December despite lower sales.

Its net profit stood at Rs 241.84 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a filing to the BSE.

Income from operations, however, fell to Rs 3,494.8 crore in the third quarter of this financial year from Rs 3,991.25 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

Total income decreased to Rs 3513.15 crore during October-December period of this financial year from Rs 4,004.32 crore in a year ago.

During April-December period of this financial year, the company's net profit rose to Rs 891.08 crore from Rs 745.95 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company's income from operations, however, fell to Rs 10,286.59 crore in the first nine months of this financial year from Rs 11,655.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Chemicals, a group company, is engaged in manufacturing of chemicals, salt and fertilisers. It also sells pulses and spices under Sampann brand. The firm is also into water purifier business.