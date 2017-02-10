Tata Chemicals to set up plants in AP, Gujarat for Rs 565 crore

(TCL), part of $100 billion Tata Group, is setting up two facilities in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat to manufacture and with an investment of Rs 565 crore.

The Rs 10,650 crore chemical major said that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Andhra Pradesh on January 27, to seal a Rs 270 crore investment plan wherein a state-of-the-art unit will be set-up in Nellore district for the manufacturing of with cutting-edge health benefits.

Additionally, investments of Rs 295 crore have also been approved to set up a plant in the state of Gujarat for manufacturing precipitated highly dispersible

R Mukundan, managing director & CEO, Tata Chemicals, said, "With our highly dispersible investment in Gujarat, we are aiming to value add to our business, and through investment in nutritional solutions business in Andhra, we aim to ideally serve demanding and critical segments such of Early Life Nutrition (infant nutrition) and medical foods through ingredients, formulations and customised products."

While dispersible silica, a specialty chemicals, represents downstream value addition to TCL's business, precipitated has applications in several industries including rubber, coatings, and oral care and seven patents have already been filed for the company's product.