Tata-Docomo case: Delhi HC okays $1.18-billion damages, rejects RBI's plea

Signalling an end to a long-drawn regulatory tussle, the (HC) on Friday upheld a settlement agreement between Sons and NTT to realise the $1.18-billion London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) award in favour of the Japanese telecom giant.

This is a significant development as the settlement is learnt to have been priority for the new Sons chairman, N Chandrasekaran.

The Teleservices- joint venture (JV) was scripted in 2008 when Ratan was the chairman of the group.



Rejecting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention in the enforcement proceedings, Justice S Muralidhar pronounced the verdict after coming to the conclusion that there was nothing contrary to any provision of Indian law in the February 2017 settlement plan submitted by the two to resolve their dispute.

“It appears to be a well-settled legal position that parties to a suit, or as in this case, an award, may enter into a settlement even at the stage of execution of the decree or award,” said Justice Muralidhar in a single-Bench judgment.

Friday’s decision held that the issue of an Indian company honouring its commitment under a contract with a foreign entity would have a bearing on its goodwill and reputation in the international arena and have an indubitable impact on strategic relationships between countries.

It also concluded that a third party (the RBI) could not be allowed to oppose the compromise arrived at between the two in such a manner.

The had opposed the enforcement of the award in the high court, saying it was void in law, as it had failed to consider the existent regulatory prohibitions and would effectively allow something that could not be done directly to be done in an indirect manner.

According to the RBI, the award was in violation of Regulation 9 of the Foreign Exchange Management (Transfer or Issue of Security by a Person Resident Outside India) Regulations, 2000 (as amended in 2013), which prohibited the transfer or sale of shares at a price exceeding the market price of shares arrived at by any international valuation methodology. The banking regulator had also said that the award was in violation of Section 6 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, which empowers the to prohibit, restrict or regulate the transfer of any security by a person outside India.

Stating that the award had allowed a restricted capital account transaction in the garb of a breach of contract, the had claimed that the award (and the settlement agreement) was against the fundamental policy of India and incapable of enforcement in any circumstance. The lawyer for the had also highlighted its apprehensions of the issue becoming a dangerous precedent for similar cases in the future, if the award was eventually enforced.

DoCoMo’s lawyer, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, had opposed the stance by highlighting that the banking regulator could not object to civil proceedings between two private parties for the enforcement of a valid international arbitration award. After initially opposing the enforcement, Tata’s counsel, senior advocate Darius Khambata, had also supported the enforcement in line with their joint settlement agreement and said that the realisation of the award would send a strong signal for future foreign direct investments to come into India.

“The court’s decision is very welcome. It is of huge significance for foreign investment in India because it shows that Indian courts will recognise their international obligations and enforce an award,” said sources.

Welcoming the order, Sons, in a statement, said the court "allowed both the enforcement of the award and implementation of the consent terms between the two entities". Sons and NTT are taking further steps in terms of the order, the statement added.

The two-year long arbitration between the relates to disputes over Tata’s inability to buy back DoCoMo’s 26 per cent share in their joint venture (JV) Teleservices, as had been initially agreed upon by the two groups in their JV agreement. According to the terms of the JV, had been allowed the option of exiting the venture after a period of three years at a pre-determined share price, which were to be bought by or an external buyer that the Indian company was to arrange.

In 2014, after the collaboration failed in generating the desired returns, decided to exercise its exit option at a time when the share price of Teleservices had plummeted far below the earlier agreed exit agreement. Unable to find a buyer, made an application to the to purchase the shares as per the terms of the venture. The refused the application on the ground that such a transfer could not be made at a pre-determined share price on a later date, as per existent regulatory restrictions.

The deadlock resulted in the international arbitral proceedings that followed, resulting in the $1.18 billion award now sought to be enforced by After the award, had approached the once again for permission to comply with the terms of the adjudication. However, this application was also rejected by the regulator, which resulted in the enforcement proceedings before the high court. Apart from approaching the courts in India, had also pressed for the realisation of the award in London and New York.

There’s been some back and forth between the Union Finance Ministry and the as well on the matter. In December 2014, under Raghuram Rajan as the governor, is reported to have communicated to the Finance Ministry that it was inclined to allow a settlement between Tatas and in view of international relations. However, the North Block took a contrary stand, and in February 2015 told to follow the guidelines.

Friday’s verdict lays down how the amount of the award (currently with the registrar of the high court) can be realised by NTT in line with the procedure mentioned in the agreement, after the necessary tax withholding certificate and Competition Commission of India clearance requirements are fulfilled. It has also directed the simultaneous transfer of NTT DoCoMo’s Teleservices shares to Sons when the Japanese company receives its funds. As part of the agreement, has agreed not to press for enforcement of the award in any other court during the suspension period decided upon to complete the necessary formalities.