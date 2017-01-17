Tata Elxsi looks to test driverless cars on Bengaluru roads

It is leveraging its knowledge in computer science and AI for a share in the promising industry

Tata Elxsi is looking to test an autonomous, or driverless, car out on the roads of Bengaluru. This would be a first in the country. Currently, all major automobile manufacturers as well as technology firms of the Silicon Valley, such as Google, Apple, Uber and Tesla, are building and testing autonomous vehicles. Experts believe cars that will drive themselves could be as common on the streets as their human-driven older cousins by 2025. Tata Elxsi works with carmakers and their specialised component suppliers. It is leveraging its knowledge in computer science and ...

Alnoor Peermohamed & Raghu Krishnan