Tata Global Beverages in talks with 'Paper Boat' Hector for a buyout

Ltd (TGBL), the Tata group company that owns and brands, is in talks with Hector Beverages, the Bengaluru-based maker of brand Paper Boat, according to people aware of the matter. Founded by former Coca-Cola executives Neeraj Kakkar and Neeraj Biyani in 2010, sells Indian ethnic drinks like aamras, jaljeera and aam panna. Kakkar didn’t immediately respond to an email sent Monday morning, while a spokesperson said the company would not respond to “market speculation”. The move, said one of the people quoted earlier, is part of the larger strategy being steered by Chairman N Chandrasekaran to lead into categories other than tea and coffee and enter fast-growing segments. “ has had informal discussions with Nothing has been finalised yet,” added this person, pointing out that the buyout would be a perfect fit for the portfolio of TGBL, which has been looking to have a more diversified presence in beverages. For the quarter that ended in December, reported a 30.51 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs1.88 billion. This was against a net profit of Rs 1.44 billion during the same period a year earlier, said in a regulatory filing on February 2. According to Vishal Gutka, an analyst at Phillip Capital, besides the fact that the acquisition will lead into a category where it doesn’t have a presence currently, there might not be any merit in the move. “It’s a very niche segment with premium pricing in select markets. Plus, will need to build a separate distribution network for the business.

Therefore, it makes little sense for the company to buy it,” he said. The ethic juice category, owing to a low base, has been expanding at more than 20 per cent per annum, year on year, said Gutka. Besides tea, has presence in branded packaged water and coffee retail chain through a joint venture with Starbucks.