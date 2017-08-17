Tata Global Beverages to introduce ready-to-drink green tea

Tata Global Beverages (TGBL) has entered the ready-to-drink (RTD) segment with a green tea-based drink, spearheaded by Tata Tea in India and Tetley in Canada. To be made available in mango and orange variants, the company is piloting the new product segment it recently entered to diversify its Indian portfolio, to target youth. Although TGBL's competitors have entered the iced tea segment, the company has claimed that this is a first of its kind combination in the Indian iced tea market, with an offering that is innovative with herbal extract, low in sugar and ...