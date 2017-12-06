Tata Global: Getting back on track

Tata Global Beverages stock has doubled over the last year on the back of the company’s strategy to restructure its operations.

The company has outlined a strategy of exiting non-performing business, focusing on core brands (Tetley, Tata Tea, Eight O’clock, and Himalayan), premiumisation, and improving operational efficiencies. The company has already announced that it is exiting loss-making geographies of Russia and China and mulling its course of action in Poland, another underperforming market. The improvement in operational efficiencies is reflected in the ...