Tata group at an inflection point: N Chandrasekaran

Stating that the is at an inflection point, newly-appointed Tata Sons Chairman on Thursday said his aim would be to help progress the conglomerate "with the ethos, ethics and values that the has been built on".

Commenting on his appointment as the head of the $103 billion salt-to-software behemoth, Chandrasekaran said, "At the Tata group, we are at an inflection point. I am aware that this role comes with huge responsibilities."

"It will be my endeavour to help progress the group with the ethos, ethics and values that the has been built on," he said.

He further said that he is "humbled and honoured to be chosen to lead a truly great institution that occupies a unique position in the hearts of people in India and the world".

"I am proud to have been part of the Tata family for over 30 years and assuming this position is a great privilege," he added.

Popularly known as Chandra, who was the chief of the group's crown jewel also thanked the Tata Sons Board and for their confidence in him to lead the trusted institution that has a rich heritage.