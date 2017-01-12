Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

TCS names Rajesh Gopinathan as MD and CEO
Business Standard

Tata group at an inflection point: N Chandrasekaran

Chandrasekaran said that he is 'humbled and honoured to be chosen to lead a truly great institution'

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

TCS CEO&MD N Chandrasekaran (pic: Kamlesh Pednekar)
N Chandrasekaran (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Stating that the Tata group is at an inflection point, newly-appointed Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said his aim would be to help progress the conglomerate "with the ethos, ethics and values that the Tata group has been built on".

Commenting on his appointment as the head of the $103 billion salt-to-software behemoth, Chandrasekaran said, "At the Tata group, we are at an inflection point. I am aware that this role comes with huge responsibilities."

"It will be my endeavour to help progress the group with the ethos, ethics and values that the Tata group has been built on," he said. 

He further said that he is "humbled and honoured to be chosen to lead a truly great institution that occupies a unique position in the hearts of people in India and the world".

"I am proud to have been part of the Tata family for over 30 years and assuming this position is a great privilege," he added.

Popularly known as Chandra, who was the chief of the group's crown jewel TCS also thanked the Tata Sons Board and Ratan Tata for their confidence in him to lead the trusted institution that has a rich heritage.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Tata group at an inflection point: N Chandrasekaran

Chandrasekaran said that he is 'humbled and honoured to be chosen to lead a truly great institution'

Chandrasekaran said that he is 'humbled and honoured to be chosen to lead a truly great institution'
Stating that the Tata group is at an inflection point, newly-appointed Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said his aim would be to help progress the conglomerate "with the ethos, ethics and values that the Tata group has been built on".

Commenting on his appointment as the head of the $103 billion salt-to-software behemoth, Chandrasekaran said, "At the Tata group, we are at an inflection point. I am aware that this role comes with huge responsibilities."

"It will be my endeavour to help progress the group with the ethos, ethics and values that the Tata group has been built on," he said. 

He further said that he is "humbled and honoured to be chosen to lead a truly great institution that occupies a unique position in the hearts of people in India and the world".

"I am proud to have been part of the Tata family for over 30 years and assuming this position is a great privilege," he added.

Popularly known as Chandra, who was the chief of the group's crown jewel TCS also thanked the Tata Sons Board and Ratan Tata for their confidence in him to lead the trusted institution that has a rich heritage.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Tata group at an inflection point: N Chandrasekaran

Chandrasekaran said that he is 'humbled and honoured to be chosen to lead a truly great institution'

Stating that the Tata group is at an inflection point, newly-appointed Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said his aim would be to help progress the conglomerate "with the ethos, ethics and values that the Tata group has been built on".

Commenting on his appointment as the head of the $103 billion salt-to-software behemoth, Chandrasekaran said, "At the Tata group, we are at an inflection point. I am aware that this role comes with huge responsibilities."

"It will be my endeavour to help progress the group with the ethos, ethics and values that the Tata group has been built on," he said. 

He further said that he is "humbled and honoured to be chosen to lead a truly great institution that occupies a unique position in the hearts of people in India and the world".

"I am proud to have been part of the Tata family for over 30 years and assuming this position is a great privilege," he added.

Popularly known as Chandra, who was the chief of the group's crown jewel TCS also thanked the Tata Sons Board and Ratan Tata for their confidence in him to lead the trusted institution that has a rich heritage.

image
Business Standard
177 22