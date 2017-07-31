Tata Group companies lose ground in current rally; m-cap at seven-year low

The Tata group, India’s largest business house, has not done as well as the others in the current bull-run on Dalal Street. The share of market capitalisation (m-cap) of listed Tata group companies is down to a seven-year low of 7.2 per cent, as key group companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tata Motors have underperformed the broader market in the last few years. At its peak, Tata group companies accounted for nearly 10 per cent of the combined m-cap of all listed companies on the bourses at the end of FY14. The group’s combined m-cap is up 29 ...