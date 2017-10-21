Tata group stocks lag the Sensex

One year after Cyrus Mistry’s exit as group chairman, Tata group companies have remained laggards on the bourses. The combined market capitalisation of 26 listed group companies and stocks is up 4.7 per cent in the last 12 months, against 15.8 per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex during the period. In all, half the group stocks underperformed on the bourses in the past 12-months led by Tata Motors, Tata Tele (Maharashtra) and Indian Hotels. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), however, which underperformed the Sensex with 6.5 per cent gains, also impacted the group’s ...