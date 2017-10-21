Tata group stocks lag the Sensex

One year after Cyrus Mistry’s exit as group chairman, Tata group companies have remained laggards on the bourses. The combined market capitalisation of 26 listed group companies and stocks is up 4.7 per cent in the last 12 months, against 15.8 per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex during the period. In all, half the group stocks underperformed on the bourses in the past 12-months led by Tata Motors, Tata Tele (Maharashtra) and Indian Hotels. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), however, which underperformed the Sensex with 6.5 per cent gains, also impacted the group’s ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?