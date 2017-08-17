Tata Group to end all biz dealings with Cyrus Mistry's SP Group: Report

Under Chairman N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons' board has directed its group to put an end to all their business dealings with Cyrus and Shapoor Mistry’s SP Group, putting transactions worth several hundred crores at risk, reported the Economic Times on Thursday.

According to the financial daily, close to 50 of the SP Group, which holds about 18.4 per cent in Tata Sons, will be affected by the decision taken on August 9. The report added that and his elder brother, Shapoor Mistry, each own half of the privately-owned

The directive, the report said, has been sent to all of Tata Sons' group companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors, Voltas, and Trent. According to the financial daily, the that will be affected by this directive include Afcons Infrastructure, Eureka Forbes, and Forbes and Company Ltd.

The reason for this directive, according to an unnamed Tata Group source cited by the report, is the 'disparaging' statements made by and his associates against The source added that the Group believes that these statements were made with the intention of casting it in a 'negative light'. Further, according to the report, the directive stated that the had helped Mistry in his "hostile approach" against the Tata Group.

Earlier this month, major Tata group firms, including Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Indian Hotels, denied allegations of breach of corporate governance norms levelled by Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted as the chairman in October last year, through their annual reports. According to agency reports , the had said that Mistry's allegations were incorrect and made without exercising proper care.

Mistry had cited specific instances pertaining to different to raise ethics and corporate governance lapses.

As reported earlier , the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has not seen much merit in the allegations made by Mistry against Tata group flagship and Chairman Emeritus After his ouster, Mistry had shot a letter to flagging various lapses at Tata group listed

Here are Mistry's allegations:

1) Mistry has said that the agenda of board meetings and other sensitive information pertaining to board and committee meetings were being shared with Ratan Tata, who no longer had a full-time role in various Tata group listed This, Mistry had said, raised the risk of violation of Sebi's insider trading regulations.

2) Mistry had raised questions over major commercial decisions taken by the boards of various Tata group Some of these include Tata Power's decision to bid aggressively for the Mundra Project, Tata Motors' Tata Nano project, losses incurred by Indian Hotels and on overseas operations. had asked the audit committees of each of the to study the allegations.

3) It was alleged that independent director Nusli Wadia was unfairly removed from the board of Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, and for supporting Mistry.