Tata group to move several tech businesses out of TCS fold in huge revamp

India's salt-to-software is considering a plan to streamline its technology and infrastructure businesses, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The restructuring plan would involve moving several of its technology businesses under Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country's top software services exporter, the report said.

has not made a final decision about which would be folded under TCS, the report added.

Bloomberg said the group may sell some smaller units that do not fit with its strategy and that the conglomerate was also mulling a plan to merge infrastructure businesses into one company.

A spokesperson told Reuters the company does not comment on market speculation while declined to comment on the report.