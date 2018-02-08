Tata Housing CEO and MD Brotin Banerjee resigns over personal reasons

Brotin Banerjee, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Housing, the real estate arm of the group, has quit the company for personal reasons. This is the third top-level exit in the group since N Chandrasekaran took over as Sons’ chairman almost a year ago. Banerjee was the CEO of the company for the past 12 years. Though there were some media reports saying that Sons, the promoter of the company, is doing a ‘special review’ on the operations of the company, Housing chairman S Santhanakrishnan categorically denied that.

“We will continue to serve our customers and continue to meet their expectations,” Santhanakrishnan said.

He said the company was in the process of appointing a new CEO and in the interim, Banerjee will oversee the transition in consultation with Banmali Agrawala, president, infrastructure, defence and Aerospace at Sons.

He joined Housing as deputy CEO in 2006 and appointed as MD and CEO in 2008, thus becoming the youngest MD across the group in its history.

Banerjee was with the group for over 18 years. Before joining Housing, he was the chief operating officer of Barista Coffee.