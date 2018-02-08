JUST IN
Business Standard

Tata Housing CEO and MD Brotin Banerjee resigns over personal reasons

Banerjee would be overseeing the transition along with Tata Sons' president of infrastructure and defence and aerospace business Banmali Agrawala

Raghavendra Kamath  |  Mumbai 

Brotin Banerjee
Brotin Banerjee, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Tata Housing, the real estate arm of the Tata group, has quit the company for personal reasons. This is the third top-level exit in the Tata group since N Chandrasekaran took over as Tata Sons’ chairman almost a year ago. Banerjee was the CEO of the company for the past 12 years.

Though there were some media reports saying that Tata Sons, the promoter of the company, is doing a ‘special review’ on the operations of the company, Tata Housing chairman S Santhanakrishnan categorically denied that. “We will continue to serve our customers and continue to meet their expectations,” Santhanakrishnan said. He said the company was in the process of appointing a new CEO and in the interim, Banerjee will oversee the transition in consultation with Banmali Agrawala, president, infrastructure, defence and Aerospace at Tata Sons. He joined Tata Housing as deputy CEO in 2006 and appointed as MD and CEO in 2008, thus becoming the youngest MD across the Tata group in its history. Banerjee was with the Tata group for over 18 years. Before joining Tata Housing, he was the chief operating officer of Barista Coffee.

First Published: Thu, February 08 2018. 01:33 IST

