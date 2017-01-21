Tata JLR fined £900,000 after worker lost leg in UK unit

Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) was on Friday fined £900,000 after a worker lost his leg in an accident, described as "completely avoidable" by a court, at one of the company's United Kingdom (UK) factories nearly two years ago.

A trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told that the delivery driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another car at JLR's in the West Midlands region of England in February 2015.

The worker was crushed between two vehicles and his right leg had to be amputated.

"A worker has been left with life-changing injuries that were completely avoidable. It was only good fortune that prevented this from being a fatal accident," John Glynn, an inspector with the UK's Health and Safety Executive (HSE), told the hearing.

has since introduced a buffer zone to reduce the risk of a similar accident.

The HSE said its had found the company had failed to ensure the driver of the Range Rover, who was covering the shift, was familiar with normal procedures.

The firm had also failed to separate workers on the production line.

Two other employees had suffered minor injuries in the accident.

As well as the fine, the Group firm will have to pay £49,868 in legal costs.

" is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all employees, and strives to continuously improve working conditions. We accept the decision and continue to work closely with HSE to ensure that all reasonably practicable measures are in place to protect our employees," said in a statement.