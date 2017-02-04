Tata loses its place in the top 100 global brands

The Tata-Mistry boardroom battle has cost the salt-to-software conglomerate its position among the top 100 global brands. According to the latest report, Tata Group’s position has slipped to 103 from last year’s 82. It however continues to be one of the most valuable brands from India.

has been the only Indian brand that has found a place in the top 100 global brand study by Brand Finance.

The last few month’s boardroom battle at the group has brought down its brand value to $13.11 billion from the earlier $13.68 billion.

The 2017 ranking also shows that other Indian brands have all managed to improve their brand positioning. For instance, which was on 242 position in 2016 climbed up to 190 in 2017. Similarly, improved its position to 222 in 2017 from 283 in 2016. Infosys climbed 50 position to reach ranking of 251 from its previous years 301.

Other than Tata Group, two other brands that saw their valuations erode include State Bank of India and Larsen & Toubro.

Meanwhile globally, dethroned to become the most valuable global brand. Google’s brand value rose by 24 per cent during 2016 (from $88.2 billion to $109.4 billion) whilst Apple’s declined from $145.9 billion to $107.1 billion. The company remains largely unchallenged in its core search business, the mainstay of its advertising income. Ad revenues were up 20 per cent in 2016 as budgets are increasingly directed online and finds more innovative ways to monetise users, said Brand Finance.

David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, said: “ has struggled to maintain its technological advantage, with new iterations of the iPhone delivering diminishing returns, while the Chinese market is now crowded with local competitors. has been living on borrowed time for several years by exploiting its accumulated brand equity. This underlines one of the many benefits of a strong brand, but has finally taken it too far.”

Meanwhile Amazon managed to hold on to its position at the third spot. Amazon’s 53 per cent brand value growth meant it nearly secured the top spot for itself this year. The firm is growing strongly as it continues to both reshape the retail market and to capture an ever larger share of it. Amazon Fresh, its grocery service, is still relatively limited in scale but this year began operating overseas for the first time, serving Central and East London initially. Amazon has stated it will create 100,000 jobs in the US over the next 18 months. Such confidence suggests that Amazon may well see a new brand at the top of the in 2018, said the report.

Facebook though continues to climb the ranks following 82 per cent brand value growth, but has been outdone by China’s biggest tech brands. Alibaba, WeChat and Tencent have grown by 94 per cent, 103 per cent and 124 per cent respectively.

Every year, valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance values the brands of thousands of the world’s biggest companies. Brands are first evaluated to determine their power / strength (based on factors such as marketing investment, familiarity, loyalty, staff satisfaction and corporate reputation). Brand strength is used to determine what proportion of a business’s revenue is contributed by the brand, which is projected into perpetuity to determine the brand’s value. The results of this analysis are ranked, with the world’s 500 most valuable brands featured in the Brand Finance Global 500.

