Tata, M&M get head start in e-cars

Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), both home-grown automobile companies, have got a clear head start over bigger global peers in the electric car segment. So much so that Tata Motors, not among the country’s top three car players, could even emerge as the largest in the e-car segment within a year. On Friday, it got an order worth about Rs 1,000 crore to sell 10,000 e-cars, in a single government tender, the biggest of its type globally. The only other serious contender in this was M&M, making e-cars for some years. Global companies here such as Suzuki (through ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?