Tata Motors: Aggressive efforts for a turnaround

Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran recently said the cost of Tata Motors’ passenger car division was “out of whack” and he was working closely with Tata Motors’ CEO and MD Guenter Butschek to chalk out a plan to turn around the loss-making domestic business of the auto giant. Apart from the passenger car division, Chandra has turned his attention to commercial vehicles (CV), which account for two-thirds of the company's standalone revenue. The CV business is losing market share to Ashok Leyland and Mahindra & Mahindra. Tata Motors ended FY17 with a 43 ...