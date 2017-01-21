Tata Motors Apr-Dec passenger car sales grows 18%

The passenger car division of Ltd has grown steadily in 2016 despite move and between April and December 2016 the company has registered a car sales growth of 17.5 per cent.



"In the current financial year, between April and December 2016, the growth in car sales is 17.5 per cent to 1.2 lakh units over the same period last year. Industry grew by 8 per cent during the nine months. We expect to end the year with better growth," Ltd VP (sales & network) S N Barman said here on Saturday at the launch of their lifestyle car Hexa in the city.



The company claimed to have 5.5 per cent domestic market share in passenger car segment and with the launch of SUV it aims to get greater traction in the coming months with new variants.



"We have gained 0.6 per cent in market share during the current nine months of the fiscal," Barman said.



Even in the months of demonetisation, passenger car division has grown. In the east, the company registered healthy growth in the months of November and December, fuelled by Zest and Tiago.



Meanwhile, Barman did not disclose the number of booking of Hexa but said with current demand and production, the wait period for the car was eight weeks.



The Tata Hexa is the second vehicle in IMPACT design series after Tiago hatchback tasted success.



Barman said Tiago automatic would be launched soon as it was selling well.



The company was also working on improving customer satisfaction index ranking which was at the second position with 888 points.

