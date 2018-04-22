JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Ahead of merger with Vodafone, Idea's 100% FDI proposal under consideration
Business Standard

Tata Motors bets on turnaround plan as CV market share nears 44% in FY18

Tata Motors sold a total of 376,456 units of CVs in 2017-18 as against 305,620 units in 2016-17, a growth of 23.17%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Motors Q2 profit jumps three-fold at Rs 2,483 cr

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors saw its market share in commercial vehicles (CVs) segment in the domestic market inch closer to 44 per cent in 2017-18 riding on its turnaround strategy, which aims at regaining lost ground to rivals.

According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data, Tata Motors sold a total of 376,456 units of CVs in 2017-18 as against 305,620 units in 2016-17, a growth of 23.17 per cent. 

The overall industry CV sales in 2017-18 were at 856,453 units in 2017-18 as against 714,082 units in 2016-17.

In terms of market share, Tata Motors increased its to 43.95 per cent in FY18 from 42.79 per cent in FY17.

Last August, while addressing shareholders, Tata Motors Chairman N Chandrasekaran expressed concern over the company's falling CV market share from a high of nearly 60 per cent five years back and emphasised on the turnaround plan for its domestic business with a special focus on the ailing commercial vehicles business.

"Financial year 2018 has been a landmark year for the CV business of Tata Motors. Reviving the domestic CV business was one of the key focus areas in the company's turnaround strategy. We are delighted that we have gained good momentum and shown growth on the back of strong product portfolio across segments and intense customer engagement," Tata Motors President (Commercial Vehicles Business) Girish Wagh told PTI.

The execution of sales enhancement, rigorous cost reduction, and timely product launches delivered quick results on CV volumes, market share grew, and bottom-line improved during the year, he added.

"Besides significant ramp-up of production, structural de-bottlenecking of the supply chain and rationalisation of strategic supplier base were also undertaken as major projects," Wagh said.

The company's domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in FY18 stood at 168,013 units as against 148,901 units in FY17, a growth of 12.83 per cent.

In the light CV category, Tata Motors posted a growth of 33 per cent in FY18 at 208,443 units as against 156,719 units in FY17.

On the outlook for the new financial year, Wagh said, "With the successful last year, the company is now changing gears to move one level higher with Turnaround 2.0 in FY19. We are confident that these measures will help us achieve our targets while improving our performance and taking customer centricity to the next level."  
First Published: Sun, April 22 2018. 13:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements