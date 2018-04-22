Tata Motors bets on turnaround plan as CV market share nears 44% in FY18

Homegrown auto major saw its market share in (CVs) segment in the domestic market inch closer to 44 per cent in 2017-18 riding on its turnaround strategy, which aims at regaining lost ground to rivals.

According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data, sold a total of 376,456 units of CVs in 2017-18 as against 305,620 units in 2016-17, a growth of 23.17 per cent.

The overall industry CV sales in 2017-18 were at 856,453 units in 2017-18 as against 714,082 units in 2016-17.

In terms of market share, increased its to 43.95 per cent in FY18 from 42.79 per cent in FY17.

Last August, while addressing shareholders, Chairman expressed concern over the company's falling CV market share from a high of nearly 60 per cent five years back and emphasised on the turnaround plan for its domestic business with a special focus on the ailing business.

"Financial year 2018 has been a landmark year for the CV business of Reviving the domestic CV business was one of the key focus areas in the company's turnaround strategy. We are delighted that we have gained good momentum and shown growth on the back of strong product portfolio across segments and intense customer engagement," President ( Business) told PTI.

The execution of sales enhancement, rigorous cost reduction, and timely product launches delivered quick results on CV volumes, market share grew, and bottom-line improved during the year, he added.

"Besides significant ramp-up of production, structural de-bottlenecking of the supply chain and rationalisation of strategic supplier base were also undertaken as major projects," Wagh said.

The company's domestic sales of medium and heavy in FY18 stood at 168,013 units as against 148,901 units in FY17, a growth of 12.83 per cent.

In the light CV category, posted a growth of 33 per cent in FY18 at 208,443 units as against 156,719 units in FY17.

On the outlook for the new financial year, Wagh said, "With the successful last year, the company is now changing gears to move one level higher with Turnaround 2.0 in FY19. We are confident that these measures will help us achieve our targets while improving our performance and taking customer centricity to the next level."