Tata Motors CTO Timothy Leverton quits, to move back to UK

on Monday said its President and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) has resigned, after nearly seven years of association with the automaker.



Leverton has decided to disengage from his services in the organisation as he wishes to relocate back to the for personal reasons, said in a statement.



He will, however, continue to remit his responsibilities till October 31, 2017.



"The successor to Leverton will be announced in due course of time," said.



Leverton has been associated with since 2010, working out of the company's Pune-based engineering research centre.



CEO and MD said: "It has been wonderful working with Tim during my tenure and it is indeed a loss that he has decided to leave and move back to for personal reasons."



He further added that Leverton actively led the research and development initiatives of



During his time at Tata Motors, Leverton oversaw the development of various next-age products like Bolt, Zest, Tiago, Hexa and soon to be launched compact SUV Nexon.



Leverton's exit comes at a time when is undertaking a turnaround drive for its ailing domestic business, with a focus on its bread and butter commercial vehicles segment.



The company has embarked on the turnaround programme with the next 6-9 months being critical as against an earlier planned business transition to be achieved on the next 2-3 years.



has witnessed its market share in the CV segment decline to 44.4 per cent in March this year, from a high of nearly 60 per cent five years ago.



On a standalone basis, registered a loss of Rs 467.05 crore for the June quarter of 2017-18. It had registered a profit of Rs 25.75 crore in the same period of 2016-17.