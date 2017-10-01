Tata Motors domestic sales rise 25% to 53,965 units in September

on Sunday reported a 25 per cent increase in at 53,965 units in September.



The company had sold 43,031 units in September 2016, said in a statement.



head-commercial vehicle business unit, Girish Wagh said that the were boosted by a strong customer acceptance of SCR technology and the continued ramp up of our BS4 vehicles production.



The company's overall commercial vehicle grew 29 per cent at 36,679 units in the reporting period, he added.