Tata Motors eyes Indian e-vehicle market with great interest: Mukund Rajan

Tata Motors is eyeing India's electric vehicles market with "great interest", a top Tata Group executive said on Wednesday.
With the government looking at all-electric vehicles fleet by 2030, India will be an interesting destination for the company's British arm Jaguar Land Rover, according to Tata Group Chief Ethics Officer Mukund Rajan.
"Tata Motors, I think everyone is looking at electric vehicles space and that is certainly of great interest not just for Tata Motors in India but also Jaguar Land Rover," Rajan said at a Ficci conference here.
He said JLR has already announced the launch of its electric vehicles.
"Tata Motors is also following suit," he said, adding the company has also announced steps for the same in commercial vehicles segment.
In fact, Tata Motors has already launched hybrid fuel cell commercial vehicles, he added.
In April this year, Tata Motors had started commercial test drive of its first batch of electric buses under the Marcopolo brand in Shimla.
"Tata Power has made public announcements to the effect that by 2025, we would like 40 per cent of the generation portfolio in renewables. We are already India's largest renewables player. So we are adding, even more, renewables capacity," Rajan said.
