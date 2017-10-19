Tata Motors faces wrath of fund managers in September

This September, when India's leading commercial vehicles manufacturer Tata Motors was all set to launch the Nexon, its much-awaited mini special utility vehicle, domestic fund managers were busy liquidating the company's stocks from their portfolios. The fund managers sold 20 million shares of Tata Motors worth Rs 802 crore during the month — making it one of the most-sold stocks in September. This is the first time the stock has figured in the most-sold list in several months. Despite the heaving selling by MFs last month, the Tata Motors stock has ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?