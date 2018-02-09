JUST IN
Tata Motors global sales increase 20% in January at 114,797 units

The company had sold a total of 95,081 units in the same month last year

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Reuters

Tata Motors on Friday reported 20 per cent increase in global sales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, at 114,797 units.

Global wholesale of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in January 2018 stood at 44,828 units, up 32 per cent from the same month last year, the company said in a statement.

The company's global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in January this year were at 69,969 units, higher by 13 per cent from 61,918 units in the same month last year.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 49,631 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the month stood at 16,108 units while Land Rover wholesales for the month were at 33,523 units.

First Published: Fri, February 09 2018. 22:10 IST

