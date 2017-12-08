Tata Motors global sales up 22% in November at 1,12,473 units

-
-
Tata Motors today reported 22 per cent increase in its total global sales at 1,12,473 units for November.
Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in November 2017 were at 40,845 units, an increase of 51 per cent over the same month last year, the company said in a statement.
In the passenger vehicles segment, total sales grew by 10 per cent at 71,628 units last month.
The company said its British arm, Jaguar Land Rover clocked total global sales of 54,244 units, out of which 12,287 units were that of Jaguar and 41,957 units were of Land Rover.
